Baltimore born and DC raised singer, emcee, songwriter, activist, Maimouna Youssef (AKA Mumu Fresh) is no stranger to NPR’s Tiny Desk” stage: she joined August Greene (Common, Karriem Riggins & Robert Glasper) in late February of this year.

Now she’s back for another set featuring The Roots’ Black Thought and DJ Dummy.

She kicked off her set with “Ink Pata,” an ode to powerful women and Native Americans cultural ancestry, spoken in the Lakota language before transitioning into “Miracle.” She then performs “Say My Name,” which is a tribute to Sandra Bland and many other women victims of unjust brutality caused by police or otherwise. The performance concludes with the premiere of a new (untitled) song featuring Black Thought made specifically for Tiny Desk.

Watch and enjoy the soulful, spiritual jam session below: