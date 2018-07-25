Tone Stith Wants To Take a ‘Sex Drive’

Buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Following his contribution to the “Uncle Drew” soundtrack with the song “Light Flex,” 22-year-old singer/songwriter/producer Tone Stith drops a twangy, smooth offering called “Sex Drive.”

The chill tune glides along like a smooth summer drive with the top down on the whip as Stith croons about a different type of drive.

“Do it in a 69 Camaro / We gon’ switch the vibe up a little…To a different feel / You gon’ take the wheel / Do it wit’ no hands, eat you like a meal,” he sings.

Stith is currently finishing up his sophomore project, the follow-up to his debut album, Can We Talk.