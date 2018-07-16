Tone Stith Contributes To ‘Uncle Drew’ Soundtrack With 90s-Inspired ‘Light Flex’ Ft. 2 Chainz

Tone Stith brings out a fun, basketball-inspired visual for “Light Flex,” a 2 Chainz-assisted song from the ‘Uncle Drew’ soundtrack.

In the sunny, fun video, Stith hits the b-ball court with some friends to show off some fancy footwork and hooping skills. While 2 Chainz isn’t in the video, there’s still plenty of energy to go around as Stith and friends light up the outdoor court.

Other artists on the star-studded ‘Uncle Drew’ soundtrack (available now) include Khalid, Yo Gotti, Remy Ma, YBN Nahmir, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, 21 Savage and more.

