Just last week, Maxwell dropped the haunting ballad titled “The Glass House (We Never Saw It Coming).”

The song is somber and ominous with lyrics like, “No chance to overcome / I feel them parking / I guess my night has come / Is this real? / No restitution / I am here falling in circles / Sorrowfully I fall / We never knew at all / We never saw it coming.”

One can expect equally somber overtones in the visual, especially as the quote “Love each other or perish” by poet W.H. Auden is displayed in the beginning.

The cinematic clip opens with Maxwell and his pregnant wife (played by Yomi Abiola) having a conversation in their Hollywood Hills mansion about an impending end of some sort. The song begins and Maxwell sings as he looks out over the city while his wife attends to a boiling kettle in the kitchen. She angrily smashes a teacup on the floor before joining Maxwell at the window with their child. The family then witnesses an impact hit downtown L.A. from a distance and reverberates towards them as they brace for the worst.