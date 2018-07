From his debut album Rought Drafts, Pt. 1 (which dropped n March), Trevor Jackson releases the remix to his bedroom banger “Right Now” with a new verse by Wale.

As Trevor sings about getting busy with a love interest as soon as possible, Wale adds a seductive verse. “Separate your thighs, unless that vibe is indecisive / Me, I can take my time, take my time because time is priceless,” he raps.

Watch the steamy video for the original version of “Right Now” HERE.