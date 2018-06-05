Trevor Jackson Drops Bucket Naked Video For ‘Right Now’

Trevor Jackson is serving up a side of sexy in his new music video for, “Right Now.”

In the dark self-directed clip, inspired by the story of Adam and Eve, the R&B heartthrob intoxicates with his sultry vocals and athletically built body. The “grown-ish” and “Superfly” actor strips down completely, showing off his tattoos and ripped abs, while his co-star also shows off her nude and blood-covered body after being pulled from his stomach. The naked couple holds hands and walks through their own Garden of Eden before the forbidden fruit falls from the tree.

“Right Now” is lifted from Trevor’s recently released EP, Rough Drafts Pt. 1, which dropped in March.

In related news, Jackson stars as Youngblood Priest in the upcoming Superfly reboot, hitting theaters June 13.