Dru Hill Member Jazz Releases Solo Jam, “All Your Love”

By | 2018-07-23T15:28:23+00:00 July 23rd, 2018|Categories: Music, R&B Music|Tags: , |0 Comments

Jazz (of beloved R&B group Dru Hill) goes solo with a new jam called “All Your Love,” a mid-tempo groove that’s perfect for steppin’ to this summer.

Known for his smooth-yet-powerful vocals, Jazz gives off Eddie Levert vibes on the classic, feel-good tune about declaring his love.

“All your love and all your kisses, baby I need it, baby I need it / All your hugs and all your kisses, baby I need it, baby I need it,” he declares on the chorus.

Enjoy below:

“All Your Love” is the first single from Jazz’s forthcoming EP set to release on Incisive Entertainment later this year.

Related Posts

Leave A Comment