Dru Hill Member Jazz Releases Solo Jam, “All Your Love”

Jazz (of beloved R&B group Dru Hill) goes solo with a new jam called “All Your Love,” a mid-tempo groove that’s perfect for steppin’ to this summer.
Known for his smooth-yet-powerful vocals, Jazz gives off Eddie Levert vibes on the classic, feel-good tune about declaring his love.
“All your love and all your kisses, baby I need it, baby I need it / All your hugs and all your kisses, baby I need it, baby I need it,” he declares on the chorus.
Enjoy below:
“All Your Love” is the first single from Jazz’s forthcoming EP set to release on Incisive Entertainment later this year.
