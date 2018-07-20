YK Osiris Values Perfect ‘Timing’ On New Single

Following his debut single “Valentine,” recent Def Jam signee YK Osiris drops another video for his single, “Timing.”

In the video, the Jacksonville, FL native surrounds himself on a boat with bikini-clad beauties and of course a wad of money. If he’s not on a boat, he’s in a mansion making it rain with even more beauties.

“I got my mind on the money whatchu’ doin’? / I’m gettin’ paper young nigga I’m pursuing / Made it on my own now / Now I’m making songs now / Do it on my own now / Didn’t need no loan,” he states on the hook.

Watch below:

YK will also join LIl Baby on his upcoming “Harder Than Ever” tour, which kicks off on August 10 in Santa Ana.