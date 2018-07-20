Becky G – Zooted Ft. French Montana and Farruko

Twenty-one-year-old pop star Becky G returns with the Daniel Duran-directed video for the summer’s new party anthem “Zooted” featuring French Montana and Farruko.

Filmed in Becky’s own Inglewood neighborhood, the video features cameos from her extended family and finds Becky hitting up the infamous Randy’s Donuts to ask her family member working there if they can use her house for a party. Little does she know, Becky has plans for a bigger blowout than she ever imagined. The party gets even more lit when French Montana and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko swing through.

Watch below and Get “Zooted” HERE:

In April, Becky G joined forces with Natti Natasha to premiere their new single and video “Sin Pijama”, and the result has been phenomenal. The song has been certified Platinum in the USA by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as well as Triple Platinum in Spain; while its official video has already surpassed 305 Million views on YouTube/Vevo.

Becky G has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Austin Mahone, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Pitbull, Yandel, and CNCO, among others. The Mexican-American RCA/Sony Music Latin recording artist is working on two upcoming albums, one in Spanish and the other in English.

Becky was recently honored by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community. Recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s, “18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture” and one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21,” Becky’s unrivaled work ethic paired with her singing, acting, writing, and production talents make her a major force to be reckoned with.