K. Roosevelt Offers Up a Dose of ‘Adrenaline’

New Def Jam-signee K. Roosevelt drops the video for his brand new song “Adrenaline,” a track off his debut self-titled EP, due July 27th.

The synth-driven groove is chill and soulful, perfect for summertime vibes. “Used to say she’d cut me loose / If I played you like a fool…Either way I’ll come with you / Understand me, comprehend it / I just want to know the truth,” he sings.

The lo-fi video finds Roosevelt at a chill pool party with some friends in between jamming out with his electric guitar.

Stay tuned because on Friday (July 20th), Roosevelt will drop the single and video for “Blinding My Way,” the second single from his EP. Previous to his Def Jam signing, Roosevelt was signed to producer Hit-Boy’s Hits Since ’87 label.