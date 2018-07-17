6LACK Deals With the Pitfalls of Fame in ‘Switch’ Video

Fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Rising artist 6LACK grapples with that reality in his new video for his latest single “Switch.” Directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat, the clip open with 6LACK lying in the middle of the street after a motorcycle accident, but that doesn’t stop the paparazzi from taking pictures of the accident scene instead of helping. The video then flashes back to home videos of 6LACK and his daughter before his fame began to grow.

“Now switch, tell me how it feels to be somebody else,” he sings.

