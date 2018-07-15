Aston Merrygold, a former member of UK pop/R&B boy band JLS, has been working consistently to build his brand as a solo artist. With appearances on UK TV shows “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Lip-Sync Battle,” along with acting in his debut film role for ‘Boogie Man’ and being casted in the “Rip It Up” live touring dance show, this rising star is making sure to keep busy and “stay ready.”

“I wouldn’t say I feel any pressure just because I love to perform,” Aston told Singersroom. He later adds, “I’ve taken a lot of time, to be fair, I don’t think anything in this world is a quick process. I think everything has to go at natural speed, and I’ve just kind have taken my time; As and when it’s ready, it will happen, I’m a firm believer of that. I think in this industry, people tend to get quite lost in the rush.”

Aston recently opened his own dance studio called BASE Dance Studios in central London and he and his fiance welcomed their first child together earlier this year. Many of these new life experiences will be reflected in his forthcoming debut album.

“I’m going to literally write about my experiences in terms of life. Like, I’ve literally just had a baby, you know, that starting up a family mentality is very different,” Aston declares as he hopes to produce a balanced project. “I have to kind of incorporate everything I love about music and would wanna hear… And the same way adds some songs into it where I go ‘this is actually my real life.’ I’m really trying to make the album appeal to everyone,” he says about the pending opus that will be an eclectic mix of R&B pop infused with soul and funk songs.

Aston had five successful years with JLS, which included five Number 1 singles, a chart-topping album, sell-out arena tours, and over 10 million records sold, so let’s just say he has all the confidence needed to succeed. We even tested his confidence meter by asking him who would win a dance battle if he faced off against Chris Brown, Omarion, and Usher.

“I’m a big fan of all three… As great as the other three are, I just have to back myself, I’m not gonna put someone over me. This is a race to be won, so, me,” he says.

Watch our interview below and also listen to Aston’s latest single, “Get Stupid,” which is a UK Top 40 hit.