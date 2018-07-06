Freshly-divorced Mary J. Blige is rebuilding her life and career with various projects on the table; not only is she eyeing Hollywood with various upcoming movie roles, she’s also developing a jewelry line with long-time friend, Simone Smith, wife of LL Cool J.

Called Sisterly Love, the line debuted its first item, “Queen Hoops,” as the first style to come at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival today, Friday, July 6.

Smith told ESSENCE, “The collection is designed to symbolize strength, edge, sassiness and style for all women of all ages. People can expect to see big, bold fly pieces, that can transcend into any one’s own personal style.”

Blige added, “Simone also has an amazing fashion sense. I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense and creating things I’ve dreamed about and I know other women are dreaming about.”

Check out a short, behind-the-scenes clip of Blige and Smith as they shoot promo shots for the line.