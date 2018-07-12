Jake&Papa Wanna Take It ‘All The Way’ Ft. AD

Jake&Papa links up with West Coast rapper AD for a new, summer party jam called “All the Way.”

Produced by Bankroll Got It, Hdezzzy & DJ Luney Tunez, the song sees the artists being honest and wanting to go the full mile with a love interest.

Jake&Papa revealed the writing motive behind their latest tune. “‘All the Way’ is about laying it all on the table and giving the person on the receiving end the chance to either take it or leave it,” they said in a joint statement. “Sometimes skating around subjects or playing hard to get is endangering the vibe. The feeling right here is simple & plain… there’s no point in going anywhere at all if we can’t go all the way.”

“All the Way” follows their previous summer offering “Back to the Future” featuring Quincy White.