Go ‘Back To The Future’ With Jake&Papa and Quincey White

Jake&Papa released Tattoos&Blues last year, and they’re currently putting the finishing touches on Tattoos&Blues II which is to arrive before the end of the year. The first single off the latter is “Back to the Future” ft. Quincey White

Produced by Isaac James, the song is a play on the 80s movie of the same name in terms of reminiscing about the past.

Jake&Papa explains, “‘Back to the Future’ is an ode to a classic movie and a figurative high-step over the classic I-want-that-old-thing-back maneuver. The future that we once built is now the past, but we can’t go back there.”