Alessia Cara Drops New Song “A Little More” As A Birthday Gift To Fans

Yesterday (July 11) was Alessia Cara’s 22nd birthday, and to celebrate, the singer shared a new song titled “A Little More.”

Written and produced by Cara, the song is about craving intimacy. “There you are with your college friends/ You played in their marching band / I can’t help but wish I knew you then/ But I guess I know you now/ It looks as if I’ve stumbled right into the palm of your hand,” she sings over the stripped-down acoustic guitar.

Cara also directed and shot the single’s intimate video, which is a collection of home footage.

Photo: ABC/Image Group LA (via ABC News Radio)