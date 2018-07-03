Khalid Gives Off Group Vibes With 6LACK and Ty Dolla $ign In “OTW” Video

Khalid enlists 6LACK and Ty Dolla $ign to form somewhat of a supergroup on his new collaboration “OTW,” assumed to be a part of Khalid’s forthcoming sophomore album.

The CALMATIC-directed visual sees the three artists looking like an official group, as they dress alike in orange bomber and motorcycle jackets and impart smooth, synchronized dance moves. They also attend an outdoor kickback with whips in tow, which happens to be the meetup spot for a potential new couple.

In 2017, Khalid released his platinum debut project American Teen, which spawned hits like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.”

