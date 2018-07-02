Show Tyme Channels Al Green Vibes On Soulful Gem, ‘Take Your Love Away’

“Take Your Love Away” is the new single from R&B/Soul singer and industry veteran Show Tyme, from his debut album “Love Truth” out now on Cold Rain/WAR Media. Following up the highly infectious “Come On Home To Me” the new single continues with Show Tyme’s exploration of love and relationships.

Using elements of Al Green’s classic single “Love & Happiness,” including that famous horn riff, “Take Your Love Away” harkens back to true-blue soul music with Show Tyme’s soulful, emotive vocals.

In his own words, the singer describes the song: “‘Take Your Love Away’ is an ode to stick-to-it-ness, a melody of man or woman who has been down with you thru good and bad, ups and downs, tears and frowns, nobody’s perfect but if you don’t take your love away we can be perfect together.”

