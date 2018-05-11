Show Tyme – Come On Home To Me

Trenton, NJ born R&B/Soul artist Show Tyme drops off the visual for his latest single, “Come On Home To Me.”

The The Last American B-Boy-directed video highlights a “distraught Show Tyme pleading with his woman to come home and forgive his transgressions.”

“Come On Home To Me” is for the grown folks! The record is rich in soul and heartstrings pulling melodies, leaving a memorable vibe.

Show Tyme says “Come On Home To Me represents real R&B and soul music, live instruments and great singing. I wanted to catch the emotion of a man who is trying to get back his woman after indiscretions. They both know this is where she belongs but she needs him to say it like he means it. This song delivers that message.”

“Come On Home To Me” will appear on Show Tyme’s upcoming solo debut album, Love Truth, due out June 15th via his imprint Cold Rain in partnership with W.A.R. Media.

“The album is my interpretation of how I see love through the ups and downs, pitfalls and comebacks,” he says about the project.

Check out the real to life visual below and stay tuned for more from Show Tyme!