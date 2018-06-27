Lalah Hathaway Drops Deluxe ‘honestly’ Album, Redman Remix and Short Film

Today (June 27th), Lalah Hathaway releases the “call on me (Remix),” featuring Redman, a joint from the deluxe edition of her latest album, honestly. The remix is a sultry number with a club-heavy bottom end. Tiffany Gouché’s production is designed to bump from car to the club, and perfected by a dose of classic Redman on the verse for a simmering banger.

The honestly (deluxe edition) album also features remixes from the likes of Robert Glasper, Teddy Riley and The TwiliteTone (producer to Gorillaz, Common, Kanye West and more).

Listen to the “call on me (Remix)” below:

Along with the release of the deluxe album, Lalah releases a 17-minute short film titled ‘honestly: a short film.” This short film-come-music-video is both an ode to protest and to self-preservation in a time of struggle. In it, we follow “little lalah” in a variety of forms (from Lego, to 2-bit, to human) through the arc of her latest album honestly, on a journey of self-reflection and resistance. It even includes appearances from friends/collaborators Terrace Martin and Thundercat.

Check it out below:

Lalah will hold a screening of the short film and Q&A on Wednesday, July 3, as part of the #realmusicrebels TAKEOVER at Somerset House in London, UK. #realmusicrebels is an initiative co-founded by Hathaway spearheading the intersection of musical integrity and activism. Following 2017 exhibits in both Harlem, NYC and Los Angeles, the #realmusicrebels TAKEOVER launches in London on June 27th, kickstarting the European leg of Hathaway’s Honestly Tour, which hits the following dates and cities:

6/27/18 London, UK – O2 Arena

6/28/18 Rotterdam, Holland – Bird

6/30/18 Glynde, UK – Love Supreme Jazz Festival

7/1/18 Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe

7/3/18 London, UK – Innervisions Festival – KOKO

7/4/18 Dublin, Ireland – Whelans

7/6/18 Sofia, Bulgaria -A To JazZ Festival

Stream and cop the honestly (deluxe edition) HERE.