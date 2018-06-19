Miguel Announces North American ‘Ascension’ Tour (Dates)

Miguel already trekked across the country at the top of 2018 in support of his 2017 album War & Leisure, but after demand from his fans, he’s heading out yet again to supply that demand.
Yesterday (June 18th), the Grammy-winner announced on social media another tour called “The Ascension Tour” which is 24 dates to support the War & Leisure album.
Kicking off on Aug. 23 in Boston, Miguel will also hit up Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping up in Seattle on September 28th.
Check out the dates below and see if Miguel will stop in a city near you.
Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavillion
Aug. 24 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – AFROPUNK (Brooklyn)
Aug. 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Mural Theatre at Old National Centre
Aug. 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 31 – Chicago, IL -North Coast Festival
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Made In America Festival
Sept. 4 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Sept. 6 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival
Sept. 8 – Atlanta, GA – ONE MusicFest
Sept. 11 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Sept. 12 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Grandoozy
Sept. 16 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Sept. 20 – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose University
Sept. 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 24 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept. 28 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater