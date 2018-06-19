Miguel Announces North American ‘Ascension’ Tour (Dates)

Miguel already trekked across the country at the top of 2018 in support of his 2017 album War & Leisure, but after demand from his fans, he’s heading out yet again to supply that demand.

Yesterday (June 18th), the Grammy-winner announced on social media another tour called “The Ascension Tour” which is 24 dates to support the War & Leisure album.

Kicking off on Aug. 23 in Boston, Miguel will also hit up Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping up in Seattle on September 28th.

Check out the dates below and see if Miguel will stop in a city near you.

Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavillion

Aug. 24 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – AFROPUNK (Brooklyn)

Aug. 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Mural Theatre at Old National Centre

Aug. 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 31 – Chicago, IL -North Coast Festival

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Made In America Festival

Sept. 4 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Sept. 6 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival

Sept. 8 – Atlanta, GA – ONE MusicFest

Sept. 11 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Sept. 12 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Grandoozy

Sept. 16 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sept. 20 – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose University

Sept. 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 24 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept. 28 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater