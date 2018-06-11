Ne-Yo Drops ‘Good Man’ Video; Talks ‘R&B Need’ On The Breakfast Club

The promo rollout for Ne-Yo’s new album Good Man is officially underway.

Not only did he give a free concert in Central Park with the release of the album on Friday (June 8) for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series, he also dropped the video for the title track in tandem.

In the black and white clip, Ne-Yo writes a letter to right the wrongs he committed in a relationship — like a good man should.

“This video is about the wrongs we do and the potential danger that comes with,” says Ne-Yo. “It’s about remorse for our wrongs and the mental (or physical) letter we write to the person we’ve wronged but also to ourselves to remind us of what it is we need to be for that person. In the case of myself, a Good Man. It’s a struggle. It’s a process. But love is worth it.”

Watch the visual below:

In addition, this morning (June 11) the singer/songwriter/mogul stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about everything from being a good man, the “me too” movement, the need for R&B, and much more.