Ne-Yo’s Seventh Studio Album ‘Good Man’ Arrives (Stream)

Today (June 8th), three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo released his seventh Studio album “Good Man.” This morning, he kicked off the release with a performance in New York City’s Central Park for the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series.

Check out the performances of “Miss Independent” and his new single “Good Man.”

Ne-yo really went deep with this one, as the opus runs 20-tracks deep. The album Good Man is an expedition through the highs and lows of love, with an extra shot of candor. It showcases NE-YO’s growth musically and personally, while reacquainting fans with the sounds of classic R&B. In terms of guest appearances, Romeo Santos, Eric Bellinger, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Candace Boyd, and Sam Hook all feature on the album.

The newest single, “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don and produced by Stargate, was hailed by Idolator as “a sunny dancehall-infused banger.”

Stream Good Man below and purchase HERE.