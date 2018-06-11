Christina Aguilera Drops New Song ‘Like I Do’ Ft. GoldLink

Christina Aguilera continues her comeback with the new release “Like I Do,” produced by Anderson.Paak and featuring GoldLink.

On the R&B/Hip-Hop-infused track, the multi-platinum Grammy-award winning singer gives her powerful pipes a break; this time delivering feel-good, lush vocals about being her own woman.

“I don’t need your little money / I can put you under something,” she sings. “Stop talking, we can get along / We can Marvin Gaye and get it on / Where you want to be, I’ve been before / Shh, say no more.”

‘Like I Do’ follows the previously released “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and produced by Kanye West. Both releases will appear on Aguilera’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Liberation, due out June 15th.