Christina Aguilera – ‘Accelerate’ Feat. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign (Produced By Kanye West)

Multi-platinum Grammy-award winning singer Christina Aguilera makes her return to music with the brand new single, “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and produced by Kanye West.

On the seductive bop, Aguilera entices by telling her man to pick up the pace. “Accelerate, come on babe, pick up your speed,” she sings. “Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need.”

In the accompanying music video, which looks like it was shot during her Paper interview, the pop superstar gets some milk in her system before unleashing her powerhouse vocals through various visual effects. She is later seen covered in honey and glitter as she shows off her figure.

2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign does not appear in the video, but their raw lyrics was just enough to keep Xtina stimulated!

“Accelerate” is the lead single from Aguilera’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Liberation, due out June 15th. According to the below tracklist, the set will also feature appearances from Demi Lovato and Keida & Sheseea.