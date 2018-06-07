Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” opened up the floodgates for some 90s nostalgia.

Today (June 7), multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist Wyclef Jean and his protégé Jazzy Amra release their new music video “You Got Me,” featuring Riley, where they kick off the summer with a fresh 90’s vibe.

If you miss the 90s, this video is for you as Jazzy and Clef dress in colorful throwback gear and jam out in a club setting for an all-around good time.

“You Got Me” will be a part of Wyclef’s forthcoming mixtape, Wyclef Goes Back to School.

The Bronx, NY born vocalist and Wyclef protegee burst onto the New York hip-hop scene, collaborating with Dave East on “Jazzy’s Interlude” from his Paranoia EP as well as “Slow Down” from the project which received 1 million YouTube views for the music video. Catching the attention of international superstar Wyclef Jean, Jazzy has been signed to his label Heads Music and is featured on Wyclef’s album, Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee.