Janet Jackson Calls Police On Ex-Hubby To Check On Toddler Son

As Janet Jackson continues to create new music, she’s also co-parenting with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana to raise their 17-month-old son, Eissa. But the energy is still tense between the former couple. After Janet filed for divorce last year, it was reported one of the reasons for the split was regarding Al Man’s abusive nature.

Well, those fears resurfaced for Janet on Saturday (June 2) when she called the police on Al Mana to check on the welfare of their son, who was in the care of a nanny and Al Mana.

According to Us Weekly, Jackson called the Malibu County Sheriff’s office just before 10 p.m. to request their presence at the Nobu Hotel where Al Mana was in visiting with his son. Janet’s brother Randy told Entertainment Tonight that the nanny called Jackson to inform her that Al Mana was acting “aggressive.” It was then that Jackson called the authorities. Randy told ET that the nanny was “terrified” and that she “locked herself in a bathroom so she could contact Janet.” Authorities told Us they left the hotel soon after seeing the toddler was OK.

Through his legal team, Al Mana denied allegations in a statement last year that he was ever abusive in any way towards Jackson during their 5-year marriage.