Janet Jackson Teases New Music With Studio Photo

Janet Jackson tore the 2018 Billboard Awards stage up a few weeks ago when she performed and accepted the Icon award, but her musical reign hasn’t ended yet.

The 52-year-old is a living legend who’s still in the creative mindset to continue her established legacy. Jackson recently posted a photo of herself in the studio hard at work making musical magic once again.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Janet spoke to Billboard Magazine last week about creating new music. She was secretive about her new project, but she divulged that her creative process is inspired by life.

She says:

“I’m not trying to avoid the question and be secretive, but the truth is that I don’t try to analyze the creative process while it’s still ongoing. I’m very intuitive about writing. Anything can inspire me. This morning, I saw this lovely elderly Japanese woman walking down the streets of Hollywood wearing an adorable bonnet with bright red flowers. She might be a song. I remembered an especially painful chapter in my early life last night before going to bed. That might be a song. I woke up this morning and heard a bird chirping in a rhythm that captivated my heart. Maybe that will turn into a new groove. Like everyone else, my feelings are fluid. My ideas are fleeting. I like to keep it that way. I can’t decide in advance what a song or an album concept will be. I have to let those songs and concepts come to me rather than chase them down.”

Janet’s new music will follow her 2015 album, Unbreakable.

Who’s excited for new music from Janet?