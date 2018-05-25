Video: Craig David – Magic Ft. Yxng Bane

Craig David recently unveiled the hype music video for “Magic,” a record featuring London rapper Yxng Bane, who David says “has an incredible future.”

The island-tinged song is the lead offering off David’s seventh studio album, ‘The Time Is Now,’ which arrived back in January (2018).

The visual is simple as David and Bane exchange verses against a backdrop, which switches back and forth to female dancers performing various choreograph moves.

Craig says of the song and collaboration with Bane: “So happy to have Bane jump on this tune. Magic is one of my favorite records on ‘The Time Is Now’ and to have someone as big in the scene as Bane be on the record is amazing. He has an incredible future so it’s great to be collaborating.”

“Magic” follows previously released singles like “I Know You,” “Heartline” and “For The Gram,” all from David’s new album, which includes collaborations with JP Cooper, AJ Tracey, Ella Mai, Kaytranada, and GoldLink.

“The motivation and inspiration behind this album was all down to the huge realization that even when I wasn’t as focused, there were amazing lessons to be learnt,” David previously stated. “Making the choice to dive in to the unknown, build TS5 from the ground up and work with a new wave of producers to focus on the only thing that matters NOW ..making great music for you.”