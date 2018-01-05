Craig David Drops Music Video For Friendship Single, “I Know You”

UK R&B/Soul/Pop crooner Craig David releases a music video for his inspirational new single “I Know You,” a song from his forthcoming seventh studio album, The Time Is Now.

In the sultry visual, David enjoys time with his close friends during an intimate house party, which included drinking, great conversations, karaoke, and more.

On the feel-good, electro-soul offering, featuring his friend Bastille, David invigorates listeners as he sings inviting vocals about enjoying life without worries.

“This gonna be a heavy night / Way too many drinks for me to start it,” he sings. “Never need to apologize / We already know we’re far from perfect / I fall to the curb / You laugh ’til it hurts / Who cares we’ve been here so many times.”

Regarding the collaboration, Craig says, “Dan (Bastille) and I wanted to write a song about inclusion, love for our friends and making great memories together. “I Know You” is a nice way of reminding us to celebrate life & how simple things like being on a night out with our mates really does give us all so much pleasure.

He continued, “This was definitely a collaboration that caught so many people off guard, and that makes it even more special to see how everyone has shown so much love for the track. I hope you enjoy the brand new video ✨”

Dan from Bastille adds: “We’ve always been huge fans of Craig’s music and have become mates over the past few years after playing some shows together, so writing a song together in the studio felt completely natural. We had so much fun making “I Know You” together, I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

“I Know You” follows the previously released singles “Heartline” and “For The Gram,” both also set to appear on David’s new album, which arrives on January 26th. Available for pre-order now, the project includes collaborations with JP Cooper, AJ Tracey, Ella Mai, Kaytranada, and GoldLink.

Watch the music video for “I Know You” below: