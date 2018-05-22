Toronto Native GNA Releases “Finga” Ft. Friyie

Toronto-birthed artist GNA (pronounced Gi-NA) is cultivating the industry with her new music. The singer and songwriter drops off the hot new track “Finga” to contribute to the official kick-off of Summer and vacation season.

“Finga,” featuring Friyie and produced by T-NYCE, fuses the cultural mix of Canada, Jamaica, and Nigeria brandishing an Afro-Punk vibe. “Fingaa fingaa, come put a ring on mi fingaa,” GNA sings, which is sure to have fans vibing and moving their hips as she touches their soul with the Caribbean melody.

In 2017, GNA wrapped up her Spotify playlist with plays in over 52 countries. While constantly being discovered by new fans, with 14.9 K Instagram followers and #DamnGNA, GNA is no stranger to the industry. She possesses many other talents ranging from modeling to starring as young Nala on the Award-winning best musical “Lion King on Broadway.” Her first single release was “Love Me” off of her EP, The Score, followed by her second single “No Hook.”

GNA is on a journey to give us a little of her story through her music. She is Toronto’s best-kept secret waiting to be globally revealed.