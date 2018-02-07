GNA’s “Love Me” is The Ladies Anthem We’ve Been Missing

90’s inspired singer GNA returns with the ultimate ladies anthem, “Love Me.”

Following the internet’s praise over her take of Brandy’s remix of “I Wanna Be Down,” the R&B songstress inspires with the T-Nyce, Seth Dyer, and Josh Francois produced single.

GNA originally co-wrote the song with songwriter Myles back in 2012, holding true to her timeless artistry.

With lyrics like, “I walk around my city with my head held high,” “Love Me” spotlights confident women. GNA is an advocate of self-love and stresses it’s importance throughout the song.

Listen to “Love Me” below.