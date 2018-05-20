Kiana Ledé Drops Stripped-Down Acoustic Video For ‘Fairplay’

Back in March 2018, Arizona-born artist Kiana Ledé released the music video for her karma-driven single, “Fairplay.” Now, the singer, songwriter, producer, and actress continues the song’s push with a visual for an acoustic version of the song.

In the clip, the 20-year-old beauty stands in front of a colorful wall as she delivers her emotional vocals.

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Kiana spoke about the song’s inspiration: “I wrote this song when I went through a messy breakup,” she said. “I got cheated on, and I was in that angry phase that you go through when you have a breakup… It was a blessing in disguise because that relationship was affecting my growth. I needed that relationship to end so I could grow. A lot of good things were happening to me after that, so I thought, ‘Man, that’s karma.’ I feel like I put my whole heart into that relationship and good things still [came from it], even though he gave up. So what goes around, comes around.”

Kiana is prepping her debut EP, set for release via Republic Records. In addition to her music, she is currently filming a Netflix comedy series with rap legend Rev Run.

Watch the touching video below: