Rock/Soul superstar Malina Moye premieres the energetic lyric video for her new Pop-Funk/Dance single, “Jumpin.'”

In the clip, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist gives us an inside look into her daily grind from recording in the studio to being on stage while lyrics float across the screen. She also gives us a drip of her personal life.

The feel-good, two-stepping, well-tooled “Jumpin'” serves as an ode to late music legend Prince.

“The record’s sound is a reflection of my DNA growing up in Ohio and Minnesota. Being influenced by the Minneapolis sound, I can’t help but blend Funk, Rock, and Soul,” Moye tells Singersroom via email. “I’d like to think I’m concocting my own musical identity within today’s music landscape and have always looked at myself as the next generation of that sound with the goal of evolving and creating something contemporary.”

“Jumpin'” appears on Moye’s latest album, Bad As I Wanna Be, released in March 2018 via WCE. She states about the project, “With this album, I was feeling a celebration of self. If you feel under appreciated, over looked, and like you don’t matter—celebrate yourself and be your own superhero. That’s what ‘bad as I wanna be’ means to me.”

Moye’s talent can also be heard on Janelle Monae’s recently released single, “PYNK,” where she is the lead guitarist.

The talented artist will hit the road next month (June 2018) for a U.S. headlining tour before heading abroad in the Fall. The trek will kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 23 and touchdown in cities like San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. before wrapping on July 15 in New York (More dates TBA).

Elsewhere, Moye will make her acting debut in the buzzed-about independent film “The Samuel Project.” due out later this year. She also serves as co-founder of DriveHope.org a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to helping individuals elevate themselves and their communities.