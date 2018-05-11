Julian Morgan Remixes Drake’s ‘Nice For What’

Emerging singer and songwriter Julian Morgan follows up the music video for “Company” with a remix of Drake’s hit single, “Nice For What.”

In the accompanying music video, Julian gets up close and personal with the camera as he swags out while empowering his lady.

The remix was premiered on New York’s Hot 97 by DJ KaySlay.

Julian is prepping a new full-length album, which will include a mixture of songs from soulful ballads to upbeat electro-pop offerings.

Check out Julian’s ‘Nice For What’ remix below: