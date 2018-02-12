Julian Morgan – Company

Emerging singer and songwriter Julian Morgan is a bonified ladies man in the music video for his latest single, “Company.” In the clip, the 21-year-old New York R&B/Pop artist finds himself in the company of a plethora of beautiful women as he shares his tales of what “she” wants to do for him.

“Company is about how my life has changed so dramatically in the last year, with all the traveling, and working long hours to make this venture work,” Julian says about the song. “With all that being in mind, I never get the chance to really hang out with my girl as often as I used to or want. This RnB song just gravitates around that my girl just wants some company, and whenever she needs me to be there, I will be.”

“Company” is a taste of what’s to come from Julian’s upcoming full-length album, which will include a mixture of songs from soulful ballads to up-beat electro-pop offerings.

Check out “Company” below, and watch some of Julian’s cover videos on his official YouTube channel here.

Social Media:

Instagram: julian_morgan

Twitter: julian__morgan