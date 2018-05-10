Ty Dolla $ign – Clout Feat. 21 Savage

Following the announcement of the upcoming release of a deluxe edition of his Beach House 3 album, Ty Dolla $ign heightens anticipation by dropping the new single, “Clout,” featuring 21 Savage.

“I’m a full-time finesser, ain’t no chancin’ it / Hundred hangin’ off my neck like a chandelier,” Dolla $ign sings on the braggadocious record. “I got moves to make, I got somethin’ in the Wraith / Sellin’ candy bars, sound like me when I was eight.”

21 adds, “Baby girl, what you gon’ do for this clout / You gon’ bust it open, put this ooh in your mouth.”

Expect more from the duo. “Me and 21 we did his other songs for his new project and right after that I went back to the studio and we were just working on songs and ‘Clout’ came up,” Ty told Beats 1. “As soon as I did the hook and the verse and it was time for the second verse, I was like, ‘We need 21.'”

“Clout” is one of six bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of Beach House 3, due Friday (May 11).