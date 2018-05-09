Ty Dolla $ign Re-Ups ‘Beach House 3’ With Deluxe Version

Ty Dolla $ign will continue to ride the success of his latest project, Beach House 3, by releasing a deluxe edition.

The West Coast R&B/Hip-Hop artist took to Twitter recently to confirm the pending releasing, citing, “BH3 Deluxe Drops on Friday. 6 new track$.”

The Gucci Mane and Quavo-assisted “Pineapple,” which dropped in March (2018), may be one of the six new records.

The 20-song standard version of ‘Beach House 3’ was released last October (2017) and featured appearances from Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, The-Dream, YG, Future, Swae Lee and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

“I feel like that project is way more eccentric,” he says. “I kept on getting confused with a rapper, like everyone kept calling me a rapper and shit. And I wanted to make sure people knew it was more about the singing and musicianship. So I think we succeeded with that…”

‘Beach House 3’ deluxe edition drops Friday (May 11).

Elsewhere, Dolla $ign recently joined pop superstar Christina Aguilera on her new single, “Accelerate,” produced by Kanye West.