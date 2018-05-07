Adele Celebrates 30th Birthday With Titanic-Themed Party

There was a main event over the weekend and music superstar Adele was the highlight.

The diamond-selling soul singer celebrated her 30th birthday with a Titanic-themed bash on Saturday night.

Rocking a glittering gown with her hair in curls, emulating Kate Winslet’s look in the 1997 tragic film, the ‘Hello’ singer looked like she had a ton of fun, and she shared some of her moment via Instagram.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life.”

Adele hinted that she was lit for her dirty 30, adding: “Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f**ked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

One of the pics showed the mother-of-one dancing with party-goers including Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, with the revelers all donning life jackets, which they got to take home as a party gift.

Adele concluded her birthday post by paying tribute to Childish Gambino, who was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on the same night as her party.

“Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x,” she wrote.

Happy birthday Adele!