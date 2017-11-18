Mila J Releases Birthday EP, ‘11.18’

Mila J celebrates her birthday by surprising fans with the new EP, ‘11.18,’ the date of her birthday. The 5-song set includes a variety of offerings from R&Bass club jams to soul ballads.

“Hey y’all, so for my bday I decided to drop a 5 song EP ‘11.18,’” she wrote in an Instagram post. From me to you On @itunes now…Oh Yeah, it comes with a booklet and all that.”

‘11.18’ follows Mila’s full-length album, Dopamine, released in April (2017), and her 7-track mixtape, ‘MILAULONGTIME.’

Along with the new release, Mila also shared a sexy photo of her in her “birthday suit.”

About feeling sexy, she previously stated, “I honestly feel sexiest right out of the shower, with my hair clean and face washed, in a towel. You feel pure but vulnerable. It’s a different state, like when you first wake up. I also like a boot up to my thigh – like give me some stripper clothes! Leather and a tall boot always make me feel sexy.”