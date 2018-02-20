Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Cash Money’s Birdman

R&B legend Toni Braxton finally confirms that she is engaged to rapper and Cash Money CEO, Birdman.

In a teaser video for the upcoming season of her WE TV show, Braxton Family Values, the “Deadwood” singer is seen making the grandiose revelation.

“I have an announcement to make,” she teased her family before yelling, “I’m engaged!”

In the clip, she shows off her massive engagement ring, but this is not the first time she flashed us with the hefty diamond. During an appearance on “Good Morning America” last month to promote her new Lifetime film, Faith Under Fire, Toni flashed the ring while addressing rumors about being married.

“Well, I am not married unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere! I’m definitely not married yet… We’re working together,” Braxton told host Robin Roberts about her relationship with Birdman.

Rumors began circulating about Toni and Birdman’s relationship in Spring 2016 and the two pretty much confirmed the gossip after showing up together at the 2016 BET Awards.

Braxton and the Cash Money mogul became friends after they collaborated on Birdman’s 2002 song “Baby You Can Do It.” Toni’s mother Evelyn recently said in a radio interview she hopes her daughter is dating Birdman, because “he’s nice man.”

In related news, Braxton’s forthcoming album, ‘Sex & Cigarettes,’ the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface and her 2010 solo effort ‘Pulse,’ is due out March 23 via Def Jam Recordings.