False alarm — Toni Braxton is not married, but she may be thinking about it!

Back in September (2017), the music legend’s sister Tamar Braxton appeared on the Wendy Williams show, and during the interview, incited claims that Toni and current boyfriend, rapper Birdman, may be married.

“I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do,” Tamar says about their closeness. “I think they eloped. I’m telling you, Wendy, they [are] married.”

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote her new Lifetime film, Faith Under Fire, Toni addressed Tamar’s remarks, calling her sister “big mouth.”

“Well, I am not married unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere! I’m definitely not married yet… We’re working together,” Braxton told host Robin Roberts as she flashes her massive diamond ring.

.@tonibraxton talks about her new heart-stopping role as Antoinette Tuff in “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story.” pic.twitter.com/VYqNpjlw54 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 25, 2018

Rumors began circulating about Toni and Birdman’s relationship in Spring 2016 and the two pretty much confirmed the gossip after showing up together at the 2016 BET Awards.

Braxton and the Cash Money mogul became friends after they collaborated on Birdman’s 2002 song “Baby You Can Do It.” Toni’s mother Evelyn recently said in a radio interview she hopes her daughter is dating Birdman, because “he’s nice man.”

Earlier this month, Braxton released a new collaboration with Birdman called “Heart Away,” a bouncy relationship-driven remix of Derez Deshon’s “Hardaway,” produced by London On Da Track.

Braxton’s forthcoming album, ‘Sex & Cigarettes,’ the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface and her 2010 solo effort ‘Pulse,’ is due out in 2018.