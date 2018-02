Still, no word on a new project, but there’s hope as Frank Ocean delivers “Moon River.” The song is a cover of Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer’s hit single, “Moon River,” originally performed by Audrey Hepburn.

Frank is a fan of covers as he previously covered the Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best (You are Love).”

The song’s theme of self-reflection is evident in Ocean’s version as he sings, “What I see, What I become.”

The rendition is very reminiscent of the original but with a Frank Ocean flare.