Tank – When We (Remix) Feat. Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign

R&B artist Tank extends the reach of his Gold-certified, #1 hit single, “When We,” and what better time to drop a remix than on Valentine’s Day.

For his new offering, the General teams up with labelmates Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign for a seductive and raunchy collaboration fit for a sweaty Valentine’s Day finale.

Trigga kicks of the bedroom banger with silky vocals, insisting, “I love the way you f*ck me, but you don’t understand, it’s way more than f*cking.”

Tank ups the ante with his heartstring-pulling delivery on the hook before Ty Dolla takes us to ecstasy, insisting, “Ass all up, face down / Ride me like a Pony.”

Tank then returns to finish us off with an intense third verse. “This the kind of f*ckin that’ll make you question who you been f*ckin wit,” he sings. “You got plenty of miles of baggage I can still make you a savage / Sponsor you, make you the baddest / Have you screaming out ‘you can have it.’”

“When We” appears on Tank’s 2017 album, Savage.

Fire up your bedroom behaviors with the remix below: