Sudan Archives – “Paid”

Violinist and vocalist, Sudan Archives drops off the new video clip for her latest single, “Paid,” featured on her forthcoming self-titled EP.

The Stones Throw signee is known for her experimental style of music; she mixes genres of R&B, Sudanese fiddlers, and West African rhythms together, setting her apart from many of today’s musicians.

Sudan Archives grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she “messed around with instruments in the house” and took up the violin in the fourth grade, eventually teaching herself how to play the instrument by ear.

Her debut EP Sudan Archives is a layer of harmonies, violin figures, and ethereal vocals.

Sudan is heading out on tour with Tune-Yards. Check out the tour dates below:

2/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo at Whitney Peak

2/17 – Chico, CA @Senator Theater

2/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

2/20 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theater

2/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

2/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

2/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

2/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

3/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/4 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival