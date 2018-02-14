Ray J – Feeling Like Love Ft. Kid Ink

Ray J taps rapper Kid Ink for the bouncy Valentine’s Day offering, “Feeling Like Love.” On the song, the R&B singer, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality deliver wavy lyrics about his magical connection after meeting a chick in the club.

“We met up in the club / Drunk as can be,” he sings. “But when it’s real love / the feeling’s real deep.”

California-based rapper Kid Ink adds his swag to the record, giving listener’s more V-Day options for their playlist outside of slow jams.

“Feeling Like Love” will appear on Ray J’s long-delayed upcoming album, Raydar, scheduled for this summer.

Ray J has been adding a lot of wins to his personal life as of late. He recently inked a multi-million dollar deal securing the launch of his electronics transportation brand Raycon. Also, he and wife Princess Love are expecting their first child.

Listen to “Feeling Like Love” below: