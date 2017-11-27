Ray J and Wife Princess Love Expecting First Child

The good news continues to roll in for R&B artist Ray J.

Two weeks ago, his Raycon company inked a $31 million exclusive distribution deal with Cowboy Wholesale, a New York City-based distributor of consumer electronics, and today he adds another win, this time to his personal resume.

The singer/actor/entrepreneur and his wife, Princess Love, are expecting their first child together.

“Princess and I, we’re expecting,” Ray J stated during an appearance on The Real on Monday. “I’mma (sic) be a dad. I’m nervous, excited, and finally happy.”

The couple, who wed in August 2016, have been trying to get pregnant for a while now.

Ray added on Instagram, “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this ourself until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early. But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers”

The baby is due in the summer.

Congrats to the happy couple!