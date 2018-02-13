Kosine – “Your World” Feat. JoJo

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Da Internz’s Kosine recruits JoJo for the new collaboration, “Your World.”

As JoJo belts out a tremendous amount of high notes, Kosine’s beats marry her vocals making this love letter the perfect lover’s day theme song.

“NEW MUZIK FOR THE FANS THAT OVER DESERVE THIS! @iamjojo why you sang so good??!” Kosine shared on Instagram.

With love, Kosine left an opening for listeners to drop their own lines. Taking to SoundCloud Kosine writes, “SOMEBODY NEEDS TO DROP A FIRE VERSE RIGHT HERE!!!!!!!” He marks the 1:52 mark as the best place to lay it on the track.

JoJo and Kosine aren’t new at collaborating — the two previously worked together on JoJo’s #LoveJo EP.

Listen to “Your World” below.