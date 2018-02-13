Eric Bellinger Shares Some “Valentine” Love

That Eric Bellinger reign won’t let up. Hitting fans off with an E-Mix to Drake’s chart-climbing single, “God’s Plan,” the R&B crooner returned on the same day with the sexy single, “Valentine.”

“I just want to pick you up, I just want to give you love,” Eric is heard singing on the record.

Announcing the song’s release on Instagram, Eric explained the record’s backstory: “When we first came up with this song, we had no intentions on putting it out for Valentine’s Day lol Me & my brother @theheir were just goin through beats & it was 1 of 19 Voice Notes that I recorded that day while listening to new waves. I was originally thinking more so along the lines of an Everyday Valentine rather than the Holiday.”

“Women need it! Men need it! The world needs it,” he continued.

Eric is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album, Eazy Call.