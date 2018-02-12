Eric Bellinger Puts His Spin On Drake’s “God’s Plan”

Riding high off his recently released “GOAT 2.0” video featuring Teyana Taylor and Wale, R&B singer Eric Bellinger puts his signature spin on Drake‘s hot-track “God’s Plan.” Dubbing it an ‘E-Mix,’ Eric croons over the feel-good track.

In the past, Eric has added special touches to songs by fellow musicians including, Big Sean, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, and TDE flower child SZA. His remake of Rihanna’s “Sex With Me” has garnered over 1.16 million SoundCloud streams.

Listen to “God’s Plan” the E-Mix below.